Amazing! Thief returns stolen gold worth Rs 3.2 lakh | Reason will leave you stunned

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Thief returns stolen gold

Maharashtra: Following an appeal made by the police, a thief in Maharashtra's Palghar district returned stolen gold. An official on Tuesday informed that the worth of stolen gold was 3.2 lakh. In a release, Superintendent of Police Palghar rural Balasaheb Patil informed that this was one of the success stories of the ongoing “Jana Samwad Abhiyan” in the district.

A case was registered

"An unidentified man had entered a house in Mangelwada of Kelva in Palghar and stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 3.2 lakh on May 31. Following this, a case was registered," he said.

During a “Jana Samwad Abhiyan” meeting, the police in an interaction with the villagers urged that whoever stole the jewellery must return the same to show his honesty and loyalty towards the community.

Stolen jewellery was found kept at the doorstep

The police on Tuesday found the stolen jewellery kept at the doorstep of a prominent person in the village, he said.

ALSO READ | Thief falls into well after stealing mobiles, laptops from girl's hostel in Telangana I DETAILS

ALSO READ | Delhi: Thief who stole Karwa Chauth 'thalis' arrested in Sadar Bazar