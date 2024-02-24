Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA writes to MVA leaders, seeks information on seat-sharing for LS polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has written to the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regarding seat distribution for the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra and sought to know which party would contest in which seat in the state.

In his letter, Ambedkar asked the three parties of the MVA – Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar group), and Shiv Sena (UBT) to divulge information on the same in the next two days.

“Tell us which party is contesting from which seat so that we can take our decision,” he wrote.

Citing Mumbai South Central seat an as example, he asked which of the three parties will contest in the seat.

“Which party among the three of you has got the Mumbai South Central seat so that we can negotiate with that party,” he wrote.

VBA joins MVA

Earlier in January this year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi announced the induction of VBA in its fold ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have unanimously decided to induct VBA as a political ally. We are thankful for your stand to fight against autocracy," Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole had posted on X.

The VBA led by Dalit leader Ambedkar, grandson of B R Ambedkar, has pockets of influence in some districts, including the Vidarbha region.

