Poster war erupts in Mumbai ahead of I.N.D.I.A meet, Bal Thackeray's quote hitting out at Congress emerges

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Posters put up in Mumbai ahead of Opposition meeting

Poster war: Ahead of the meeting of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A’s meeting in Mumbai, a poster was erupted on Thursday with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance targeting the Uddhav Thackeray faction using Bal Thackeray’s quote regarding Congress.

The Opposition meeting will take place for two days starting today at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray will host the meeting in which 27 Opposition parties are expected to participate. Several leaders have flown to Mumbai for the meeting.

Hours ahead of the meeting, BJP and Shiv Sena alliance partners have put up the posters with the picture of Bal Thackeray and his quote from Mumbai’s Western Express Highway to Worli.

“I will not let Shiv Sena become Congress,” the poster read quoting the Shiv Sena founder.

Meanwhile, posters and hoardings, showing leaders of the INDIA alliance were also put up in Mumbai ahead of the two-day meeting of the alliance starting today.

Third meeting of Opposition alliance

The third meeting of the Opposition’s alliance will take place in Mumbai. The first two meetings were held in Patna and Bengaluru respectively to bring together as many Opposition parties on a single stage ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as possible. The parties deliberated on the methods to beat the BJP, which has won back-to-back general elections in 2014 and 2019 with a full majority. The discussions will continue in the Mumbai meeting in which the logo of the bloc is expected to be unveiled.

“After the meeting in Mumbai, we will have a solid foundation and a roadmap, and we will be able to say that we are bringing this country back on track... Every party wants to see their leader at the top (PM post) but everyone should wait for the outcome of the united meeting,” Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Manoj Jha said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the people of the country wanted the political parties to come together and fight “against the communal forces”.

“We (Oppostion parties) have come together to fight against communal forces. The people of the country wanted this alliance...Everyone knows what is the process of electing a PM. MPs will choose their leader. (INDIA bloc's PM) will be more honest than PM Modi and will be loyal to the people..." he said.