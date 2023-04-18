Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: Mumbai Police destroys over 1,000 kg drugs worth 12 crore during operations

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday destroyed more than 1,000 kg of narcotic substances worth Rs 12 crore at a waste management facility in Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday.

The city police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) on Monday destroyed the drugs that were seized in 201 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The disposal activity was carried out in the presence of senior ANC officials at a waste management facility in Taloja area of Raigad district, the official said.

Cocaine, heroin, mephedrone among other banned substances, weighing more than 1,000 kg, were destroyed, he added.

