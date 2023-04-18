Maharashtra: 75 sheep, goats die after consuming poisonous food in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sheep and goats died

75 sheep and goats died after consuming poisonous food in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official said on Tuesday.

When a group of shepherds took sheep to graze at Andhari Shivara in Sillod taluka, a shocking incident took place on Monday. All the cattle suddenly fell one by another on the ground while grazing.

Five shepherds brought sheep from Kasari in Nandgaon taluka. 75 sheep died till midnight, some sheep were injured and the veterinary team was on the spot for treatment.

Initially, the veterinary team told that the sheep and goat died due to some poisonous food or poisonous insect bite.

The attempt to ascertain the exact reason for the deaths was underway.

