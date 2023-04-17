Monkey saves kitten trapped in well, melts hearts online. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Monkey saves kitten trapped in well, melts hearts online

Trending News: Monkeys are known for their playful and mischievous nature, but a recent viral video on social media showcases the compassionate side of these furry creatures. In the video, a monkey is seen making every possible effort to rescue a kitten stuck in an abandoned muddy well. The monkey’s determination to save the kitten is heartwarming and has captured the attention of millions of people online.

The video starts with a monkey attempting to rescue a kitten that had been trapped in a muddy well. The kitten was covered in mud and meowing for help. Despite the monkey’s best efforts, it couldn't get the kitten out of the well. In the end, a woman intervened and rescued the kitten from the well. The video, which was shared on Twitter, has since gone viral, with over 647k views and 23k likes.

The video has touched the hearts of many people online. While the video has received praise for the monkey's kind gesture, some have criticized the person who filmed the video for not intervening to help the kitten. Nevertheless, the video has gained popularity online, with many people commenting on the touching moment when the monkey cradles the kitten in its arms after it was rescued.

Watch the viral video of Monkey saving Kitten trapped in well here:

