Mumbai police busts sex racket in Goregaon; two models rescued, one female casting director arrested

Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 11 on Monday busted a sex racket running in the Goregaon area. In the operation, two models were rescued from the spot and a female casting director was arrested. Mumbai Crime Branch informed that the unit has arrested a 30-year-old casting director named Aarti Mittal in this case.

(more details awaited)