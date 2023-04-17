Monday, April 17, 2023
     
Mumbai police busts sex racket in Goregaon; two models rescued, one female casting director arrested

Mumbai: Two models were rescued and one female casting director has been arrested by the Crime Branch Unit 11 which busted a sex racket in the Goregaon area on Monday.

Published on: April 17, 2023 21:02 IST
Mumbai police busts sex racket in Goregaon; two models rescued, one female casting director arrested

Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 11 on Monday busted a sex racket running in the Goregaon area. In the operation, two models were rescued from the spot and a female casting director was arrested. Mumbai Crime Branch informed that the unit has arrested a 30-year-old casting director named Aarti Mittal in this case. 

"Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11, Dindoshi police busted a sex racket running in Goregaon area. Two models were rescued from the spot and a 30-year-old casting director, Aarti Mittal was arrested in this case," informed Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday. 

(more details awaited) 

