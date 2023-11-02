Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde's son objects to circular for traffic diversion, police withdraw notice

Follow us on Image Source : X Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde has written to the Thane police commissioner objecting to the "unilateral" decision by the police to divert traffic in their residential neighbourhood. This move, according to him, has led to criticism of the Shinde family.

Following the issuance of the letter, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, revoked the circular on Wednesday night.

Amid the protests by Maratha community members demanding reservation in various parts of the state, the police have increased security outside the private residence of the chief minister in the Louiswadi area of Thane city.

Shrikant Shinde's letter to Thane police commissioner

Shrikant Shinde expressed that the police made the decision to divert traffic outside their residential building without consulting them. The letter also stated that they do not want to cause any inconvenience to the city's citizens.

“The traffic wing of the Thane Police has issued a circular on Wednesday for traffic changes in Louiswadi area where our ‘Shubhdeep’ building which is the residence of the Chief Minister is located. “The changes are proposed for the family members of the Chief Minister. My name is also mentioned in it though neither I nor my family made any such request or suggestion to change the traffic in our residential area. Also, we were not given any forewarning before issuing the notification in such a manner,” he stated.

“The traffic wing of the Thane Police has issued a circular on Wednesday for traffic changes in Louiswadi area where our ‘Shubhdeep’ building which is the residence of the Chief Minister is located. “The changes are proposed for the family members of the Chief Minister. My name is also mentioned in it though neither I nor my family made any such request or suggestion to change the traffic in our residential area. Also, we were not given any forewarning before issuing the notification in such a manner,” he stated.

The MP said that due to the circular issued by the police, our family is being defamed in media and social media. “It is the fault of the police and we are being criticised for the same and it has resulted in a very irritating situation. We have no right to block the road of common people. We do not accept the VIP culture at all,” he said.

The letter emphasised that strict action should be taken against the officials responsible for issuing the traffic change circular, and the road should be reopened for regular traffic. Shrinkant Shinde called up the DCP and categorically told him that any such notification which would trouble the citizens was not acceptable. Hence the notification was being cancelled, the DCP (traffic) stated.

After the letter was issued, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, withdrew the circular.

Maratha quota stir

The protest by the Maratha community in Maharashtra continues to escalate amid its demand to provide reservation. The agitation has also turned violent with protestors burning houses of MLAs, tyres and also blocking traffic at several places in the state. Amid all these, the all-party meeting called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde adopted a resolution with consensus agreeing on the provision of reservation to the Maratha community, while also noting that a legal route should be taken for the process. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also appealed to activist Manoj Jarange, who is on hunger strike since October 25, to call off his fast and give the government some time. The government is working on two fronts -- issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from Marathwada and preparing an error-free submission as part of the curative petition filed in the apex court, he said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police has registered 141 cases in connection with the violence so far and also arrested 168 people. According to the police, public properties worth Rs 12 crore were damaged by miscreants across the state.

(With PTI inputs)