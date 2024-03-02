Shinde shares stage with Sharad Pawar in Baramati after declining dinner invite, says 'govt won't...'

Follow us on Image Source : X/EKNATH SHINDE Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday (March 2) said that the government will not bring politics in implementing development projects. He was addressing a job fair in Baramati in the presence of NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded his counterpart Ajit Pawar, who was also present on the dais, for certain development works in Baramati, a traditional stronghold of the Pawar family.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against Sharad Pawar last year in July and switched to the ruling coalition government, was seated two chairs apart from his uncle on the stage.

The presence of Sharad Pawar at the inauguration of the 'Namo Rojgar Melava 2024', organised by the state government, capped a chain of events that saw his name being initially omitted from the list of invitees, followed by him calling Shinde and Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar for a meal at his residence in Baramati.

Shinde and Fadnavis had declined the meal invite by citing busy schedules, while Ajit Pawar remained tight-lipped about his plans.

"The Namo Rojgar Mela is organised on a very large scale. Ours is the first such government which is straightway appointing selected candidates," Shinde said.

"The building for the police personnel is built exceptionally well. Policemen deserve such a building. Today, we have Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) as well as Ajit Pawar sitting on the dais, which shows that we (government) won't bring politics in executing developmental projects," Shinde added.

What did Fadnavis say?

Fadnavis said Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar has done a great job in the constituency.

"The new buildings, especially the one for police personnel, look very sophisticated. The new police building resembles a corporate office. I think government buildings should get a new look," he added.

Notably, Ajit Pawar's cousin sister and Baramati MP Supriya Sule was also present on the stage.

Speculation is rife that Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar will contest from Baramati against Sule in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ajit Pawar said he didn't involve himself in unnecessary fights over development works.

(With PTI inputs)

