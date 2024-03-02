Maharashtra: 'Godman' arrested for running sex racket in Thane; lured women through false promises

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A self-styled godman was among seven persons who were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in the guise of performing rituals for people wanting to get rich in Maharashtra’s Thane, Crime Branch official said on Saturday (March 2). The main accused was identified as Saheblal Wazir Shaikh alias Yusuf Baba who allegedly lured financially vulnerable women by assuring wealth through black magic, the official said. The matter came to light when a 15-year-old girl went missing from Rabodi and a kidnapping case was registered.

The investigation led to the arrest of two persons, identified as Aslam Khan and Salim Shaikh on February 25, who revealed about the main accused who was arrested later, he said.

"Our probe found that Yusuf Baba and his associates lured financially vulnerable women by promising them riches through black magic. Some of the rituals included participation of women in the nude," the official said.

Police recover evidence

Several objectionable videos of these rituals were found besides other incriminating evidence from the mobile phones of the accused, he added.

"We believe this gang, which includes two women, ensnared at least 17 persons. The seven arrests were made from Thane, Vasai in Palghar and neighbouring Mumbai," Inspector Krishna Kokni of Thane Crime Branch Unit I said.

He said a case of kidnapping, rape, cheating and other offences under IPC has been registered with Rabodi police station and further probe into this racket is underway.

The accused have also been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act 2013, the official informed.

