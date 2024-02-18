Maharashtra: Enroute to play cricket tournament, 4 students die, several injured in fatal bus-truck collision

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Four students died while six others were injured after a bus collided with a mixer tanker truck in Maharashtra’s Amravati while the former was enroute to Yavatmal for a cricket tournament near the Shingnapur village in Khandeshwar police station area of Nand village in the district, the police said on Sunday (February 18). Three boys died on the spot while another succumbed during his treatment at a government hospital.

How did the incident happen?

The accident took place between 8.30 am to 9.30 am when the students were enroute to play a cricket tournament in Yavatmal. The road mixer tanker truck was coming from the other side when it collided fatally with the bus that shattered the front of the conveyance the students were travelling in. The police reached the spot and rushed the injured students to the government hospital of Nandgaon Khandeshwar for treatment, where a student was confirmed dead. Three students had died on the spot of the accident.