Maharashtra: BJP blames Sharad Pawar for activist Jarange's ‘trying to kill’ allegations against Fadnavis

The BJP on Tuesday (February 27) blamed Sharad Pawar and his party for Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's aggressive comments against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and claimed that the leaders of his party held a meeting with Jarange and ensured he creates unrest in the state.

BJP leader Praveen Darekar made the remarks in the Maharashtra legislative council, after which the Opposition members objected to this, leading to din in the House and its adjournment for five minutes.

What had Jarange said?

Speaking in the Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Sunday, Jarange had alleged that Fadnavis was trying to kill him. He had said that he would march to Mumbai to protest outside the residence of the state Deputy Chief Minister.

He had also claimed that a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, however, he had not elaborated on the matter.

BJP raises the matter in the House

BJP leader Darekar raised the issue in the Upper House of the state legislature on Tuesday and claimed that NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Jalna MLA Rajesh Tope and Rohit Pawar, had held a meeting with Jarange and ensured the activist creates unrest in the state.

Darekar’s allegations drew sharp reactions from the Opposition benches, including Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar MLC Shashikant Shinde, who objected to his comments.

The ruling as well as the Opposition benches indulge into an argument over the matter.

Despite several appeals by council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, both sides refused to back down.

Gorhe then adjourned the House for five minutes.

Speaker directs for SIT probe into conspiracy to create unrest in Maharashtra

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday directed the government to set up an SIT and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the controversial remarks of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The issue was raised by Ashish Shelar (BJP) in the Lower House. He said that provocative language to incite violence has no place in democracy.

Shelar demanded to know who was behind Jarange's actions, aimed at creating "unrest" in the state.

