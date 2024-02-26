Manoj Jarange booked for inciting people to bloc roads during Maratha quota stir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil

Maratha Quota Stir: A case has been registered against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for inciting people to bloc roads during the agitation at different locations in Maharashtra's Beed district.

There are allegations against Manoj Jarange that he instigated people to bloc roads which caused inconvenience to many in Shirur and Amalner regions.

The case has been registered at police stations -- Shirur and Amalner -- in Maharashtra's Beed district. The FIR against Jarange in Beed is also in connection with blockade at 22 other places.

Jarange accuses Fadnavis of trying to kill him

Earlier, making objectionable remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Manoj Jarange accused the former of trying to kill him. The quota activist faced backlash after his remarks on the Deputy Chief Minister.

"Some people are being lured and pressured to make false allegations against me. Fadnavis is behind these conspiracies. He wants to kill me. I am ready to march to Sagar bungalow (Fadnavis' official residence in Mumbai's Malabar Hill) right away," Jarange said.

The announcement led to chaos where the activist's supporters had gathered in large numbers.

The announcement, made at the end of a speech of more than one hour in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna in which Jarange made several allegations against Fadnavis, took his supporters by surprise.

Asked about Jarange's statements later, Fadnavis said, "I did not hear what he spoke".

Jarange must apologise, says BJP leader Nitesh Rane

Slamming the Maratha quota activist, BJP leader Nitesh Rane said, "The language used by Manoj Jarange Patil for Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis isn't appropriate, he should apologise for it. The government has given reservations to Marathas and the Maratha community won't accept the language used for the Deputy CM. Manoj Jarange Patil is making political statements and speaking the language of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar... If someone wants to disturb the law & order, it won't be tolerated."

Don't test patience, says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange must not test the patience of his government after the latter made wild allegations against Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde also took a swipe at the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) while responding to Jarange.

Jarange also announced that he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of the deputy CM. The Maratha activist also said a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on the claim.

"Those who are protesting again and again against the government must not test our patience. They should not create a law and order problem. I wonder why Jarange's speech looks like the script generally used by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray," Shinde said.

With inputs from PTI

