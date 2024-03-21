Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar loyalist Bajarang Sonawane joins Sharad Pawar-led NCP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bajrang Sonwane is considered to be the loyalist of Ajit Pawar.

A prominent leader from Beed associated with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party officially switched allegiance to the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) in Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday. Bajrang Sonawane, who had previously contested against BJP's Pritam Munde from Beed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections without success, switched sides.

"I was always with the NCP; many party workers told me they felt suffocated on the other side; therefore, I came here on behalf of my supporters ...I did not come here with any expectations. Whatever responsibility Pawar Saheb will give me, I will accept it without any hesitation. Whoever is the candidate from Beed, I will support them with full strength. Pawar Saheb had given me a ticket last time from Beed and considered me for the responsibility. I will always remain grateful to him," Sonwane said.

Sharad Pawar praises Sonawane's works in Beed

Speaking on the development, Sharad Pawar commended Sonawane for his commendable efforts in the Beed district. "He also fought well in the last Lok Sabha polls. The elections are declared and we have a month left to work. A meeting will take place where a decision about the final candidates will be taken," he said.

Pawar said several leaders from Beed district were elected to Parliament in the past. "Beed is facing several issues including drought. We will turn the last time's defeat into victory this time," Pawar added.

Earlier in the day, several leaders including NCP (SP) state unit president Jayant Patil and others met with Pawar ahead of the Maha Vikas Aaghadi's meeting scheduled in Mumbai on Thursday.

Ajit Pawar-led NCP challenged to contest polls on new symbol

On Wednesday, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) also dared Ajit Pawar to give up the clock symbol and contest the Lok Sabha elections on a new symbol. The Sharad Pawar group also stated that the Supreme Court's order on Tuesday has dealt a "body blow" to the Ajit Pawar camp. Notably, the top court has asked Ajit Pawar-led faction to issue a public notice in newspapers in English, Hindi and Marathi saying the 'clock' symbol is sub-judice and its use is subject to adjudication.

The apex court also allowed the Sharad Pawar faction to use 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as its name for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls and to use as its symbol 'man blowing turha' (a traditional trumpet also known as tutari).

(With inputs from agencies)

