Maharashtra: 524 buildings declared dangerous in Navi Mumbai, occupants asked to vacate

As many as 524 buildings under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction have been declared as dangerous after a detailed survey in the city limits, the civic body said on Thursday.

Out of these buildings, 61 fall in C-1 category (most dangerous, unfit for occupation and require immediate demolition), 114 are in C-2A category (need to be vacated and structural repairs required), 300 in C-2B (need repairs without vacating) and 49 in C-3 (need minor repairs), Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said in a release.

As per the civic body, the power and water supply to buildings classified as C-1 will be immediately disconnected. These buildings need to be razed immediately. The occupants of buildings in categories other than C-1 need to carry out the repairs and reoccupy after the civic body certifies them as fit for occupation, it added.

The owners and occupants of the dangerous buildings have been asked to vacate the premises to avert any accident and loss of life, the release said.

In June last year, one person died and seven others suffered injuries after a ceiling slab on the sixth floor of a housing society in Navi Mumbai collapsed.