Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sharad Pawar likens PM Modi to Vladimir Putin at Amravati rally

With the second phase of elections nearing, the political parties are indulging in verbal attacks on each other during their public rallies. In a recent rally in Amravati, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar made a strong remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by comparing him with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During his address, he said, "Ruling Party MPs keep telling us that party organises meeting every Tuesday, but no deliberation takes place. People can't speak their opinions out. Only the PM will speak, and tell his ideas and expect people to only listen. No one is allowed to speak even a word."

"Of late we have read about a Russian ruler. And that ruler's name is Putin. People of this country are in great fear whether Modi is a new Putin in the making in this country."

Notably, the opposition parties have been persistently targeting PM Modi over his administrating style, accusing him of running a 'One man show' in the party. The recent remark by NCP chief is new in the string.

Amaravati is to go for polls in the second phase of general elections on 26th of April. BJP's Navneet Rana, the incumbent MP, is contesting against Congress' Balwant Baswant Wankhede. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections Navneet Rana contested as independent and won the seat by defeating Shiv Sena's Anandrao Adsul. Recently, she joined BJP and got the party ticket.