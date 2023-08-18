Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray's MNS to contest 3 Lok Sabha seats in Thane district, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray during his speech

Lok Sabha elections: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) could fight for three seats in the Thane area and one seat in Palghar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said sources. As the 2024 Lok Sabha polls draw near, political parties are preparing for the upcoming electoral fight. Raj Thackeray's party, MNS, entering the fray will increase the problems of the Shinde faction and the BJP. For the last two days, Raj Thackeray is holding meetings with the party officials of Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Palghar.

Got offer to join BJP: Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray confirmed on Monday that he has received an offer to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but he has not yet taken a final call on it.

Speaking at a party meeting, Raj Thackeray, the estranged cousin of former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, did not reveal who made the offer, or when.

However, he mentioned that he did not take any decision as the Shiv Sena faction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) group led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra headed by Eknath Shinde.

“As Shinde and Ajit Pawar are with the government, and since the BJP has not clarified what will be done with Ajit Pawar, I have not been able to take any decision on this,” Raj Thackeray said.

Maharashtra election 2024

People in Maharashtra state in the following year will vote for their favourite candidates in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha decision scheduled to be held in 2024. There are a total of 288 legislative assembly seats in the state, and to form the government in the state, a majority of 145 seats are required.

Also read | Telangana: KTR says BRS should sweep Assembly, Lok Sabha seats for strong base in national politics

Also read | Congress set to contest all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, AAP says no use to attend I.N.D.I.A. meet