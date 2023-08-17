Telangana: KTR says BRS should sweep Assembly, Lok Sabha seats for strong base in national politics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MINISTER FOR IT, TELANGANA Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday (August 17) said that his party has to sweep not only Telangana Assembly polls slated this year but also 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the party to emerge as a strong force at the national level.

KT Rama Rao, also known as KTR, said that the BRS would be in a decisive role in government formation at the Centre if the people of the state backed the party for it.

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is getting a lot of support in Maharashtra as the party is making efforts to expand its footprint in the neighbouring state,” he said while addressing an event here, where a leader from Khammam district returned to the BRS fold from the Congress.

He said that the party should win 90 to 95 Assembly seats this year to strengthen itself in national politics.

“BRS should win 90-95 out of the total 119 seats in the Assembly polls for the party to build a strong foundation in national politics,” he said.

He also said that the BRS should win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

KTR slams Congress

Referring to Congress seeking one chance to rule the state, KTR, Chief Minister KCR’s son, said that the Congress was given as many as 10-11 chances since Independence, however, it failed to ensure basic facilities.

“It is now making tall promises such as a raise in social security pensions to Rs 4,000 per month, for the sake of power,” he said.

KTR said that his party after returning to power in this year’s polls will renovate the famous Lord Ram temple at Bhadrachalam near Khammam on a grand scale.

“The BRS government has renovated the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri near Hyderabad in a splendid manner,” he said.

He urged the gathering to think whether it is true or not to say that there is no house in Telangana that did not benefit from the BRS government's welfare schemes.

“Is it not a fact that 70 lakh farmers are getting benefit under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme,” he asked.

(With PTI inputs)

