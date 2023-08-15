India's progress is laudable, desired goals are yet to be achieved: Telangana CM KCR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Though the 75 year-old independent India’s progress was laudable, the desired goals are yet to be reached, said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday. CM KCR in his Independence Day speech after hoisting the national flag at the historic Golconda Fort, said "Though there are abundant natural resources, and hardworking people available in the country, ideal utilization of resources was not taking place due to inefficiency of the rulers and ideological bankruptcy."

He further said that the people are suffering unnecessarily despite having resources. He said that the poverty of Dalits, Adivasis, minorities and backward classes was yet to be eradicated. Rao paid tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Army War Memorial in Secunderabad Parade Grounds, an official release said.

PM Modi led nation in celebrating 77th Independence Day

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi by hoisting the national flag. Modi addressed to the nation from the Ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi on the 77th Independence Day. PM Modi highlighted the remarkable strides the country has taken in the technological landscape and emphasised the significance of a digitally empowered India.

PM Modi highlighted the remarkable transformation in India's digital landscape. He underscored the rapid strides made in bringing internet connectivity to the remotest corners of the country and the internet is reaching to every village, ensuring that the benefits of the digital revolution reach every citizen.

The Prime Minister also outlined the ambitious goal of advancing towards 6G technology and talked about the constitution of a dedicated task force to drive this initiative forward.

PM Modi also said that India stands with the people of Manipur and expressed confidence that there shall be a peaceful resolution of the problems there.

He said that there has been a period of unrest and violence in Manipur and news of attacks on the dignity of women, he noted that the people of Manipur are maintaining peace for some time and asked that the process of peace be carried forward. “The state and the central government are working together to solve those problems and will continue to do so”, he said.

This year’s Independence Day marks the culmination of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were initiated by the Prime Minister in 2021.

(With PTI inputs)