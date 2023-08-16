No I.N.D.I.A. unity in Delhi? Congress gears up to contest all 7 Lok Sabha seats next year; AAP reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal in a meeting with Delhi Congress leaders regarding preparations of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Wednesday indicated that it will contest Lok Sabha elections on all 7 seats in Delhi next year and won't forge any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a move that has come as a setback for the I.N.D.I.A alliance unity in the national capital.

The development comes after a meeting between the Congress leaders and its Delhi unit took place at party headquarters which was chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, Congress General secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Delhi unit chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar, incharge Deepak Babaria, Alka Lamba, Haroon Yusuf, Ajay Maken and several others.

Congress leader Alka Lamba said, "In the three-hour long meeting, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Deepak Babaria were present. We have been asked to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It has been decided that we will contest on all 7 seats. Seven months are left and all the party workers have been asked to prepare for all seven seats."

Rahul visits key areas in Delhi

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi shared his experiences of his recent visits to Azadpur Mandi, Mukherjee Nagar, Jama Masjid, Delgi University, Okhla Industrial area and others. They said that Rahul Gandhi told the party leaders that in all the seven seats in last Lok Sabha elections, Congress came second.

Rahul Gandhi also said that people have lot of expectation from the party.

Congress Delhi Unit won't go with AAP

Sources said that the Delhi unit has indicated the leadership not to forge an alliance with AAP in the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital while the party leadership has instructed the Delhi leaders to prepare for all the seven Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, Kharge in a tweet said, “In view of the Lok Sabha elections, a discussion was held with the leaders of Delhi Congress today. Reenergising of Delhi Congress is our priority, in which participation of all leaders and workers is necessary. We had made Delhi prosperous and happy, our struggle for the people of Delhi continues even further.”

“In leadership of Khargeji a meeting of Delhi Congress leaders took place. To strengthen the voice of people and progress of Delhi, Congress is dedicated to take every step,” Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Incharge Deepak Babaria told media that no discussion on alliance with the AAP took place during the meeting. However, all the issues related to Delhi were discussed in view of preparing for Lok Sabha elections. He said that the leadership has asked to start preparing on all the seven parliamentary seats.

The Congress leadership has asked the Delhi leaders to start preparing for Lok Sabha elections on all the seven seats.

Aam Aadmi Party reacts

Reacting on reports that Congress will contest elections on all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, I.N.D.I.A alliance members Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that they have seen media reports regarding this.

"If Congress has decided to go solo in Delhi next year then there is no point of attending the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting for them. However, the final decision will be taken by the party's high command," the party said.

