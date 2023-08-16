BJP alliance partners in attendance at Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial, join PM Modi and Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NDA leaders gather at Sadaiv Atal to pay tribute to BJP stalwart

Top Senior leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including BJP leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and others reached Sadaiv Atal to pay their tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fifth death anniversary on Wednesday.

Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Anupriya Patel, All Jharkhand Students' Union chief Sudesh Mahto, National People's Party leader Agatha Sangma and Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan were top NDA allies who were present at the Sadaiv Atal.

The flock of the NDA leaders at Sadaiv Atal also displayed their unity. This was the second apparently show of strength after the NDA meeting on July 18 in New Delhi. The show of unity comes days ahead of I.N.D.I.A bloc's second meeting to be held on August 31 in Mumbai

The surprise visitor was Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kumar paid floral tributes to the BJP icon.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial, New Delhi on Wednesday.

