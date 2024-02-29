India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: A look at region-wise seat predictions for NDA, MVA in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a roadshow, in Nashik. (File photo)

Lok Sabha Opinion Poll 2024 Maharashtra: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win 35 seats in Maharashtra while I.N.D.I.A bloc led by opposition parties is likely to win 13 seats, if Lok Sabha elections are held today, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

Talking about the party-wise break-up of seats, then the BJP may win 25 seats, while its alliance partners including the breakaway sections of the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party led by Ekanth Shinde and Ajit Pawar respectively may win six and four seats.

REGION-WISE SEAT PREDICTIONS FOR MAHARASHTRA:

In North Maharashtra having six seats, NDA may win 5 and I.N.D.I.A may win one seat.

In Vidarbha region having ten seats, NDA may win nine seats and INDIA may win one seat.

In Marathwada region having eight seats, NDA and INDIA may win four seats each.

In Mumbai having six seats, NDA may win five leaving the remaining one seat to INDIA bloc.

In Thane-Konkan region having seven seats, NDA may win six and I.N.D.I.A may win one seat.

In West Maharashtra region having 11 seats, NDA may win six seats and I.N.D.I.A may win five seats.

The opinion poll was conducted to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which party is having an edge ahead of the high-stakes elections, due in few weeks.

