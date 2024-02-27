BJP and allies to sweep UP with 78 seats, SP to win just 2: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make a near-clean sweep of 78 out of a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, if elections are held now, says India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. Details of the opinion poll were telecast on the news channel today. Opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance may win the remaining two seats, says the survey.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDA had won 64 Lok Sabha seats, Samajwadi Party (5) and Congress (1) had won six seats, and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won 10 seats.

The survey predicts, BJP-led NDA may get a huge 53.16 per cent vote share, compared to I.N.D.I.A alliance which may get 32.57 per cent. BSP may get 10.43 per cent, while ‘Others’ including independents may get 3.84 per cent votes.

Presently, NDA constitutes BJP, RLD, Apna Dal (Sonelal), Nishad Party and SBSP, while I.N.D.I.A alliance includes only SP and Congress.

Region-wise predictions in Uttar Pradesh

In Western UP (8), Rohilkhand (12), Bundelkhand (4), and Awadh (14), NDA may make a clean sweep by winning all the seats on offer.

But in Doab (13), NDA may win 12 seats and INDIA may win one seat, while in Poorvanchal (29), NDA may win 28 seats and INDIA may win one seat.

Prediction for VIP seats in Uttar Pradesh

The India TV-CNX survey has also made predictions for 20 VIP seats.

According to the survey, Prime Minister Modi is likely to win Varanasi by a “huge margin”, while NDA candidates may win Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Allahabad and Faizabad by “huge margins”.

I.N.D.I.A candidate in Mainpuri may win by a huge margin, while another I.N.D.I.A candidate in Azamgarh will remain slightly ahead of his NDA rival.

The survey predicts, NDA candidates will be “slightly ahead” in Amethi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pilibhit, Sultanpur, Kannauj and Mirzapur.

NDA candidates will face “tight contest” in Raebareli, Rampur, Firozabad, Badayun, and Ghazipur.

The opinion poll was conducted in all 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of UP between February 5 and 23.

ALSO READ | India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicts BJP's massive win in all UP regions: Details here