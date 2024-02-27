India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicts BJP's massive win in all UP regions: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Uttar Pradesh

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: As Lok Sabha elections are just weeks away, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to predict which party is ahead in Uttar Pradesh, the state with the maximum Lok Sabha seats. A good performance by any party in UP will surely put that party in an advantage mode. Let's take a region-wise look in Uttar Pradesh and see how NDA-led BJP or Opposition's I.N.D.I.A may perform in the upcoming elections.

Region-wise predictions for Uttar Pradesh

Purvanchal: 29 seats

In the Purvanchal region, BJP is likely to win 28 out of 29 seats. Whereas, the Samajwadi Party (SP) may win just a single seat in this region and that constituency is likely going to be Azamgarh.

Awadh: 14 seats

In the Awadh region, which is having a total of 14 seats, the BJP may grab 13 of them while one seat may be won by the Samajwadi Party.

BJP: 14

SP+Congress: 00

BSP: 00

Bundelkhand: 4 seats

In the Bundelkhand region, the Bharatiya Janata Party may win all the four seats and register a clean sweep.

BJP: 04

SP+Congress: 00

BSP: 00

Rohilkhand: 11 seats

The BJP is expected to register a clean sweep in the Rohilkhand region also, which is having a total of 11 seats.

BJP: 11

SP+Congress: 00

BSP: 00

Western UP: 08 seats

In Western UP also, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to win all the eight seats.

BJP+: 08

SP+Congress: 00

BSP: 00

Central Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats

Talking about Central Uttar Pradesh, the BJP may win 13 out of 14 seats while the Samajwadi Party may win just one seat.

BJP: 13

SP+Congress: 01

BSP: 00

In Western UP (8), Rohilkhand (12), Bundelkhand (4), and Awadh (14), NDA may make a clean sweep by winning all the seats on offer. But in Doab (13), NDA may win 12 seats and I.N.D.I.A may win one seat, while in Poorvanchal (29), NDA may win 28 seats and INDIA may win one seat.

ALSO READ | India TV-CNX Opinion Poll for Uttar Pradesh: Will 'Ram Mandir wave' help BJP to win all 80 seats