  4. Lok Sabha Opinion Poll 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 19 seats including PM Modi's Varanasi, SP in Azamgarh
Lok Sabha Opinion Poll 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 19 seats including PM Modi's Varanasi, SP in Azamgarh

Lok Sabha Opinion Poll: India TV-CNX conducted a survey ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to predict which party is going to have an edge in Uttar Pradesh, the state with the maximum Lok Sabha seats. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2024 17:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lok Sabha Opinion Polls 2024: With just a few weeks left for the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections 2024, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the people in Uttar Pradesh, as the state has the maximum Lok Sabha seats, and a good performance by any political party here help its chances to form the government at the Centre. Ahead of the polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set the target of winning all 80 seats in UP. So will the Ayodhya's Ram Temple wave help PM Modi-led BJP secure 80 out of 80 or Samajwadi Party, Congress, and other parties under I.N.D.I.A bloc outshines the National Democratic Alliance? Stay tuned.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Opinion Poll 2024 | Uttar Pradesh

  • Feb 27, 2024 5:22 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP ally Apna Dal (S) may lead in Mirzapur and Robertsganj seats

    BJP ally Apna Dal (S) is leading in Mirzapur and Robertsganj constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

  • Feb 27, 2024 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP leads in Ambedkar Nagar, Phulpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj (Allahabad) and Shravasti constituencies

    BJP is leading in Ambedkar Nagar, Phulpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj (Allahabad) and Shravasti constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

    India Tv - India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, Uttar Pradesh

    Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Uttar Pradesh

  • Feb 27, 2024 5:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    A look at 2019 results

    In 2019, BSP candidate Shyam Singh Yadav won the Jaunpur constituency by 80,936 votes, BSP candidate Afzal Ansari won the Ghazipur constituency by 1,19,392 votes, BJP candidate Virendra Singh won the Ballia constituency by 15,519 votes while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav won the Azamgarh constituency by 2,59,874 votes.

  • Feb 27, 2024 5:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP likely to lead in Varanasi, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Machhlishahr

    BJP is leading in Varanasi, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Machhlishahr constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

    India Tv - India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, Uttar Pradesh

    Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Uttar Pradesh

    BJP candidate BP Saroj won the Machhlishahr constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by just 181 votes.

  • Feb 27, 2024 5:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP may win Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Ballia and Deoria

    The BJP is expected to win four seats in the Purvanchal region in Uttar Pradesh. The saffron party may win in Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Ballia and Deoria while the Samajwadi Party may claim the Azamgarh seat, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. 

    India Tv - Uttar Pradesh Opinion Poll

    Image Source : INDIA TVUttar Pradesh Opinion Poll

  • Feb 27, 2024 5:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Over 1.60 lakh people surveyed for India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

    Over 1.60 lakh respondents' opinion was taken during the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll survey to predict the mood in Uttar Pradesh. 

  • Feb 27, 2024 4:58 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Samajwadi Party and Congress to fight in Uttar Pradesh as I.N.D.I.A bloc partners

    The Samajwadi Party and Congress have announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh as both are members of the opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc. The Congress is going to contest on 17 seats in the state while SP along with other partners will fight on remaining 63 seats. 

  • Feb 27, 2024 4:55 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    A look at 2019 Lok Sabha election results in Uttar Pradesh

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 62 seats, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 10, Samajwadi Party (SP) won 5, Congress could only manage to win just one seat and others got two seats.

  • Feb 27, 2024 4:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Who is going to have en edge in Uttar Pradesh?

    India TV-CNX conducted a survey to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which party will have an advantage in Uttar Pradesh weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

