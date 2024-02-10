ED launches probe against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede in relation to a money laundering case. The probing agency has also summoned three NCB officers for questioning.

On Wednesday, a Delhi court issued notice to Delhi Police seeking an action taken report (ATR) regarding a complaint filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede in a case alleging harassment based on caste by an IPS officer.

Wankhede, a member of the Scheduled Caste community, had filed a complaint on July 18, 2023, with the Mumbai Police, and later referred to the Delhi Police for further necessary action.

He has alleged harassment and atrocities punishable under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, committed by IPS officer Gyaneshwar Singh during an enquiry conducted by him.

Additional Sessions Judge, Devender Kumar Jangala, of Patiala House Courts directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, Delhi, to file an action taken report in response to Wankhede's complaint.

Wankhede invoked the SC/ST act, citing his entitlement to protection under the law.

Despite repeated requests and emails sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, Delhi, no FIR had been registered or necessary action taken, prompting Wankhede to seek intervention from the court.

Counsel for Wankhede alleged that during an enquiry, Gyaneshwar Singh went beyond the scope of his investigation, humiliating Wankhede for his caste identity.

Furthermore, Wankhede claimed that Singh threatened him with job loss and leaked details of the enquiry to media outlets, resulting in social boycott and humiliation.

Additionally, Wankhede accused Singh of torturing witnesses to obtain statements against him and maliciously writing to other agencies to publicly humiliate him and his community.

Despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken against Singh, prompting Wankhede to approach the special court under the SC/ST act, he said.

