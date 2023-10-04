Customers, employees come to blows at petrol pump in Navi Mumbai's Panvel | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fight breaks out between customers and petrol.

A fight broke out at a petrol pump in Kalundre town of Navi Mumbai's Panvel district. A CCTV footage of the incident has been released where two persons can be seen beating petrol pump employees.

As seen in the video, two people came to fill the petrol at the pump in a two-wheeler and started misbehaving with the employee. Following this, an argument broke out between the two parties.

The two people started kicking and beating up the petrol pump employee. In a few seconds, several employees of the petrol pump gathered around and it turned into a fierce fight.

Some of the petrol pump employees were seen stopping the two boys as one of them had picked up the fire extinguisher kept nearby and tried to kill the petrol pump employee.

A case has been registered against the person who assaulted the person at Panvel City Police Station, the police are searching for the accused.

