Woman dances with gas cylinder on her head, performs stunts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Woman performs stunts while dancing with gas cylinder on her head

In a bizarre video, a woman was seen dancing with a gas cylinder on her head. A video of the incident has gone viral where a woman can be seen dancing effortlessly with a heavy item on her head.

The woman's balance is such that the cylinder does not even move a little on her head. Later in the video, the woman begins to perform stunts like standing on another steel pot and even putting a leg in the air.

As seen in the video, the woman begins dancing with the heavy cylinder on her head and few seconds later moves to stand on a pot. In a string of stunts, she is seen raising one of her feet in the air and continuing with her dance.

People express concern over stunts

The video has been shared on the social media platform Instagram from a page named @karagam_durga. Till the time of writing the news, the video has received 1.89 lakh. After seeing the wonderful dance of this woman, people have praised her a lot and have also expressed some concern. One user wrote, "Super but it is a bit dangerous. Seeing this I felt like having a heart attack."

ALSO READ | Amazing! 84-year-old Jammu man transforms regular bicycle into e-cycle using solar power

ALSO READ | Netizens left stunned after farmer arrives in Audi to sell vegetables in Kerala | Watch

Read More Trending News