What a luxury! Netizens left stunned after farmer arrives in Audi to sell vegetables in Kerala | Watch

A farmer was seen driving a luxurious car to a roadside market to sell spinach.

Kerala: Have you ever seen a farmer driving a luxurious car? Well, you may have witnessed farmers harvesting or selling produce but seeing them driving a lavish vehicle is rare. However, with time the notion has changed and time and again social media, which is a treasure trove of funny and amazing videos has come up with one more amazing video that has taken people's breath away.

The clip was shared by Sujith SP, who is popularly known as 'Variety Farmer'. In the video, he was seen cultivating crops and then driving an Audi A4 to a roadside market in Kerala to sell his produce. "When Audi went and sold spinach," he gave a caption to the video. According to news reports, the Audi A4 costs above Rs 44 lakh.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Got it, i have to buy Audi first than I can sell vegetables." While another called the farmer, a "Professional vegetables business man".

After watching the video, one person appreciated the hard work of the farmer and wrote, "Do what u Love . .Hardwork & Dedication Pays off." One more user prayed wealth for the farmers of the country and said, "I wish for all the Indian farmers to be well settled like this. Grow fresh vegetables and sell them. Respect"

