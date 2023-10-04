Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
How flash flood in Sikkim caused devastation | WATCH VIDEOS

The fury of nature could be gauged from the videos that have surfaced after the devastation caused by flash flood and the opening of dam gates in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley. The opening of the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.

Pelling (Sikkim) Updated on: October 04, 2023 10:26 IST
A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley. What made it worse was the release of water from a dam. This led to 23 army personnel being washed away, camps and vehicles being submerged, as per reports. The floods started around 1.30 am., they said.

According to reports, the release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.

WATCH VIDEOS to gauge nature's fury.

