Congress’ win means I.N.D.I.A bloc’s victory, good days have come: Sanjay Raut after exit poll predictions

A day after the Congress party was predicted to win Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan in the exit polls of the five Assembly elections held last month, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Friday (December 1) said that the grand old party’s win will be the victory of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, which comprises of over 25 Opposition parties. This comes after most of the exit polls yesterday predicted a comfortable majority of Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, while most predicted return of the BJP to power in Rajasthan.

Citing the exit poll predictions, Raut said that good days of Congress have come and its win is the victory of the grand Opposition alliance which was stitched to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Good days of Congress have come, to understand this, we don't need any exit poll. Win of Congress means win of INDIA alliance, that is what I feel. Congress is the biggest party and if they're winning polls, that means INDIA alliance is winning polls, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge,” the Shiv Sena UBT leader said while also hailing the Congress’ top leadership.

The India TV-CNX Exit Poll projections for the five Assembly elections show that the Congress party may get a clear majority in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, while in Rajasthan, it may get a very slender majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may score a near two-thirds majority to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, while Zoramthanga's Mizo National Front (MNF) may face a hung Assembly in Mizoram.

Following are the India TV-CNX exit poll projections:

Telangana: Total 119 seats, Congress 63-79, BRS 31-47, AIMIM 5-7, BJP 2-4. Vote share: Congress 42.43 per cent, BRS 37.52 per cent, BJP 12.07 per cent, AIMIM 2.7 per cent, Others 5.28 per cent.

Rajasthan: Total 199 seats, Congress 94-104, BJP 80-90, Others 14-18. Vote share: Congress 41.43 per cent, BJP 41.57 per cent, Others 15.02 per cent.

Chhattisgarh: Total 90 seats, Congress 46-56, BJP 30-40, Others 3-5. Vote share: Congress 43,3 per cent, BJP 40.5 per cent, Others 16.2 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh: Total 230 seats, BJP 140-159, Congress 70-89, Others two. Vote share: BJP 45.83 per cent, Congress 38.04 per cent, Others 16.13 per cent.

Mizoram: Total 40 seats. MNF 14-18, ZPM 12-16, Congress 8-10, BJP 0-2. Vote share: MNF 32.74 per cent, Congress 30.28 per cent, ZPM 25.06 per cent, BJP 9.42 per cent, Others 2.5 per cent.

