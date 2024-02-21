Baba Siddique's MLA son Zeeshan removed from Mumbai Youth Congress president post

Follow us on Image Source : X Zeeshan Siddique

Congress took action against Baba Siddique's MLA son Zeeshan Siddique days after his father switched to Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Zeeshan was removed from the post of Mumbai Youth Congress president on Wednesday. Akhilesh Yadav replaced him, a statement released by Congress said.

His son Zeeshan Siddique, currently an MLA from Bandra (East) met Pawar and other leaders before his father's switch.

Senior Siddique was welcomed into the party fold by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and top NCP leaders, including the party working president Praful Patel and state unit president Sunil Tatkare.

Siddique had quit the Congress in February first week. Speaking on the occasion, Siddique acknowledged the role of late Congress MP Sunil Dutt in his political career. Siddique said he had consulted his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique and former Congress MP Priya Dutt before crossing over to the NCP.

A prominent Muslim face of the Mumbai Congress, Siddique had also served as a minister when the Congress-NCP coalition was in power in Maharashtra.

Speaking at the event, Pawar said, "We have not abandoned the Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar ideology and we are (of) secular (mindset)".

The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti government, also comprising the BJP.

Although the NCP has joined the NDA, it has not deserted any of the ideals espoused by the party, Patel said.

Also read: 'Francophone': Shashi Tharoor awarded highest French civilian honour