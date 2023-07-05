Sharad Pawar hits back at Ajit: 'He should have spoken to me if he had any problems' | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP President Sharad Pawar speaks in Mumbai

Maharashtra politics: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addressed party workers at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai today (July 5). "The party symbol is with us, it is not going anywhere. The people and party workers who brought us to power are with us," said NCP President Sharad Pawar.

Here are some top quotes of Sharad Pawar's speech:

The entire country is watching us today and this meeting is historic for Nationalist Congress Party

We have to keep marching ahead despite the hurdles in our way

We don't have hunger for power and we will keep working for the people

Ajit Pawar should have spoken to me if he had any problems. If he had something on his mind he could have approached me

Bharatiya Janata Party called the NCP corrupt. So, why have you (BJP) allied with the NCP now? Whatever happened to Uddhav Thackeray has been repeated

We weren't taken into confidence by the MLAs who decided to split. Ajit Pawar faction has not followed any procedure

The party symbol is with us, it is not going anywhere. The people and party workers who brought us to power are with us

ALSO READ: Maharashtra politics: Setback for Ajit Pawar as MLA Ashok Pawar joins back Sharad Pawar camp