Maharashtra politics: Setback for Ajit Pawar, MLA Ashok Pawar joins back Sharad Pawar camp

Ashok Chavan joined back Sharad Pawar's camp.

Written By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Mumbai
Updated on: July 05, 2023 10:48 IST
Maharashtra politics
Image Source : TWITTER Maharashtra politics: Setback for Ajit Pawar, MLA Ashok Pawar joins back Sharad Pawar camp

In a major setback to Ajit Pawar, senior Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday joined back Sharad Pawar's camp. Ajit Pawar faction is holding meeting in Bandra while Sharad Pawar faction is holding meeting at Nariman Point today.

The Ajit Pawar faction has called all the MPs and MLA-MLCs, while the Sharad Pawar faction has called the district, taluka and block level party presidents apart from MPs and MLAs. 

Both the factions have also invited leaders of other factions to attend their respective meetings. Supriya Sule has issued a video message urging Sharad Pawar to attend the meeting.

More details awaited....

 

