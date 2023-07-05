Ajit Pawar's blistering attack on uncle Sharad Pawar: 'Will hold rallies against him' | 10 points

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday unleashed a blistering attack on his uncle Sharad Pawar, something that he has been avoiding so far since leading a coup, as the war to control the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) reached the Election Commission's door. Ajit, while making his ambitions for CM's chair clear, claimed that he has the support of 40 NCP MLAs. "I want to become Maharashtra chief minister to implement certain plans I have for people's welfare," Ajit Pawar said addressing party workers in Mumbai. As many as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday, party sources said.
Here are the major takeaways:
- For us, Saheb (Sharad Pawar) is a deity and we have deep respect for him
- Now the seniors should stop and not be stubborn. Why defame the people of family? In BJP, leaders retire at 75, when are you going to stop. Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life
- PM Modi only option in 2024. Only Modi will become PM. BJP asked us to take 9 seats in the cabinet, we took them, they said they will give more in the future, we agreed.
- I was not his son and hence not made the NCP working committee president. Supriya Sule was picked for the post.
- For 45 years I did what my uncle said, not anymore
- Wherever my uncle will go, I will follow him. I will hold rallies against him.
- I want to become the CM of Maharashtra and have a plan ready. But my uncle didn't agree
- I never wanted to go with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena
- We had more MLAs than Congress in 2004, but our senior leader allowed Congress to bag the CM's post.