Ahmednagar: Female engineering student from Pune kidnapped, killed, friend and other two arrested

A 22-year-old female engineering student from Pune was found murdered in Ahmednagar on Sunday, a police official said. She went missing since March 30.

According to the police, she was allegedly kidnapped by three persons, including a college friend, for ransom and was later strangled.

The police said, "The girl was pursuing engineering in a college in Wagholi area, Pune. On March 29, a male college friend and two others met her and dropped her at her hostel. On March 30, they took her to Ahmednagar. They sought a ransom of Rs 9 lakh from her parents. They then strangled her, buried her body on the outskirts of Ahmednagar and removed the SIM of her cellphone," he said.

The police launched a probe after her kin filed a missing person complaint. The police solved the case after arresting the accused. The police probe zeroed in on the three accused through technical analysis, following which they were arrested, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

