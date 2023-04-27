Follow us on Image Source : PTI Death threat to Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath: Police arrest accused man after six-months

Indore: Nearly after the six-months of the threat letter, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday (April 26) arrested a man who allegedly gave a death threat to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra in November last year. The accused has been arrested the stringent under the National Security Act (NSA) from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Dayasingh alias Aishilal Jham was identified by police as the author of the letter, which was received in a sweetmeat store in the June Indore area and had death threats to kill Gandhi and Nath in the context of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The threat letter was received when the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which started in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, in September of last year, entered Indore on November 27 and moved into the neighbouring Ujjain district the following day.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Nimish Agrawal, the accused was held on a tip-off from the railway station here just as he was about to flee by train. "The district administration had issued an order that Jham be jailed under the NSA. It is not clear why he sent this letter. A detailed probe is underway," Agrawal said.

Another police official said Jham seems to have "eccentric tendencies". Jham's alleged letter had said Gandhi and Nath would be killed and massive bomb blasts would take place in Indore while the Bharat Jodo Yatra was passing through MP's commercial capital.

(With PTI inputs)

