Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targets Shivraj government over crimes against women, unemployment

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh over the issues of crime against women, unemployment among others ahead of the Assembly election in the state.

Addressing a Jan Aakrosh Rally rally in Mandla, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "You must have seen the videos that are viral. The maximum number of girls going missing in the country has been reported in Madhya Pradesh. 1.5 lakh women and girls have gone missing in their rule. 17 incidents of rape take place daily... You must have seen the Ujjain incident. Madhya Pradesh is the leading state in the country as far as atrocities on tribals are concerned. The situation is becoming difficult here..."

"Whatever rights were given to you by the Congress and whatever work was done to empower you were all snatched away from you when BJP came to power. The rights of Sarpanches have been reduced. MNREGA was not implemented. Migration has increased because there are no employment opportunities in villages. Your land is being snatched away. You are not given the right price for your produce. When you agitate, bullets are fired at you..." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

"People are leaving the state for employment and they are not generating employment opportunities for you here. The BJP has been in power for 18 years, and employment opportunities have not been created, they have been busy with loot only, and there are scams everywhere. And they bring up irrelevant topics at the time of election which are sentimental for the people...," the Congress General Secretary said.

Further speaking at the rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Look at the tradition of Congress - Forest Rights Act was brought for you so that you have the first right over forests because that is your culture. To conserve and strengthen this, you were given the Forest Rights Act. Any political leader that comes here uses three words - Jal, Jungle, Zameen. But it is important to understand the underlying meaning. Is the leader speaking meaningfully or is that just a 'jumla' released before you..."

"...This has been the tradition and principle of Congress party. We want the property of the country, of the state, of your district to be in your hands. We want you to become strong, that you get your power. When you hear election speeches of different parties think of one thing - will they give your power in your hands?" she added.

