Telangana polls: YS Sharmila rules out alliance with Congress, YSRTP to contest alone

Telangana Assembly elections: Putting an end to the speculation of the merger of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress, party chief Y S Sharmila on Thursday announced that her party will contest the November 30 elections to the state assembly alone. Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister, further said that her morther YS Vijayamma and her husband Anil Kumar can also contest the elections.

Sharmila said that discussions were held with the Congress, but no response has been received from the Congress high command regarding her proposal.

'Will contest elections from Palair Assembly constituency'

"I will contest elections from Palair Assembly constituency. We will contest elections on all 119 seats. My mother Vijayamma and husband Anil can also contest elections. I am being asked to contest election from two seats. We felt that anti-KCR votes should not be divided so we talked to Congress. We have waited for four months," she said.

It is pertinent to mention, Sharmila founded the YSRTP on July 8, 2021, on the birth anniversary of her father and former Chief Minister, the late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR). The party asserts that it has a support base across the entire state. However, the party currently doesn't have any MLAs in the assembly since it didn't exist during the last elections.

Telangana Assembly elections

Elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. Telangana has a substantial voter base of over 3 crore, with an additional 17 lakh voters recently added to the voting list.

The major competition is expected among the currently ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. In the 2018 elections, BRS secured 88 seats, leading to K Chandrashekar Rao's appointment as the state's chief minister.

In the Telangana Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured a resounding victory with 88 seats out of the total 119, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 60. The Congress managed to secure 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 2 seats, the BJP won 1 seat, and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secured 1 seat. Additionally, there was one independent candidate who won a seat.

In terms of vote share, the TRS received 46.87% of the votes, making it the most favored party among voters. The Congress secured 28.43% of the votes, while the AIMIM garnered 2.71%. The TDP received 3.51% of the vote share, the BJP secured 6.98%, and the AIFB received 0.77%. Independent candidates collectively accounted for 3.25% of the vote share.

