Monday, October 09, 2023
     
  ​Telangana Assembly polls will be 'one sided' in BRS' favour, KCR to score 'hat-trick': KTR

​Telangana Assembly polls will be 'one sided' in BRS' favour, KCR to score 'hat-trick': KTR

Assembly polls in Telangana will be held in a single phase on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Telangana is likely to witness a triangular contest among the ruling BRS, Congress and BJP.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Hyderabad Published on: October 09, 2023 18:46 IST
BRS leader KTR
Image Source : X/BRS PARTY BRS leader KTR

Following the announcement of Assembly polls in five states including Telangana, BRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao on Monday (October 9) hoped that the elections in the state are “one-sided” in favour of his party and said that K Chandrasekhar Rao will become the Chief Minister for the third time.

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for Assembly polls in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. The elections in Telangana will take place on November 30 and the results will be declared on December 3.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, KTR said that the people of Telangana have blessed KCR twice and are ready to do so again for the third time.

"It would be a third time win for KCR in the results that would be announced on December 3. It will be a new chapter in South India with an able leader being crowned," KTR, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said in the message.

"Hattrick victory is final," he added.

KTR slams BJP, Congress

KTR hit out at the BJP indirectly and said that except Gandhian theory, there is no place for "Godse" philosophy in Telangana.

The Minister exuded confidence of winning over 100 seats in the upcoming polls and said that the old records will be rewritten.

The BRS had won 88 out of 119 seats in 2018. Congress stood at the second spot with 19 seats.

KTR also mocked the Congress and the BJP and said that former gave up the fight while the latter left the battle even before it started.

Voting will be held in Chhattisgarh in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Voting will take place in Mizoram on November 7, in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, in Rajasthan on November 23 and in Telangana on November 30. The results of all these states will be declared on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)

