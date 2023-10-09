Rajasthan: BJP issues first list of 41 candidates, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Kirodi Lal Meena to contest polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday releasesed the first list of 41 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. In the list of 41 candidates, seven of them are sitting MPs who will be contesting in the state elections.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will contest from Jhotwara, Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Baba Balaknath from Tijara, Narendra Kumar from Mandawa, Dr Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur, Bhagirath Choudhary from Kishangarh and Devji Patel will contest from Sanchore. Notably, Diya Kumari is a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.

Here's full list of candidates

A BJP spokesperson said that the party's central election committee has approved the names of 41 candidates.

Rajasthan Assembly elections

Rajasthan will witness polling in a single phase on November 23 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 23 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustered 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

