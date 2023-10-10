Telangana Elections 2023: Amit Shah to launch campaign with Adilabad rally and intellectuals' meet today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a public meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the campaign for the Telangana assembly elections scheduled for November 30. Shah's campaign will begin with a public meeting in Adilabad, followed by a convention of intellectuals in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The rally will take place at 3 pm, while the convention of intellectuals will be held in the evening, according to sources from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During his visit, Shah is expected to meet with party leaders to discuss election strategies.

The BJP in Telangana is optimistic that Amit Shah's visit will give a significant boost to its assembly polls campaign.

Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in development programs and addressed rallies in Telangana, specifically in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad, earlier this month. During his visit, Modi announced the establishment of a National Turmeric Board, a longstanding demand of turmeric farmers in Nizamabad, and a Central Tribal University in the state.

The establishment of a Central Tribal University was an assurance outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. The BJP's campaign for the assembly polls is expected to involve the participation of several senior party leaders.

State to vote on November 30

The Election Commission has announced that the Telangana legislative assembly, comprising 119 members, will conduct elections on November 30, 2023. Telangana has a substantial voter base of over 3 crore, with an additional 17 lakh voters recently added to the voting list. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar shared that the Telangana elections will occur in a single phase.

Key dates for the Telangana assembly elections include the notification on November 3, the candidate nomination deadline on November 10, and the last date for candidate withdrawal on November 15.

