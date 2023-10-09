Telangana Election Date: State to vote on November 30, results to be declared on December 3

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Picture of inked fingers

The Election Commission has announced that the Telangana legislative assembly, comprising 119 members, will conduct elections on November 30, 2023. Telangana has a substantial voter base of over 3 crore, with an additional 17 lakh voters recently added to the voting list. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar shared that the Telangana elections will occur in a single phase.

Key dates for the Telangana assembly elections include the notification on November 3, the candidate nomination deadline on November 10, and the last date for candidate withdrawal on November 15.

Vote counting will take place on December 3

The primary competition is expected among the currently ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. In the 2018 elections, BRS secured 88 seats, leading to K Chandrashekar Rao's appointment as the state's chief minister.

The Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana will occur in multiple phases between specified dates, as per the announcement made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday. These elections are seen as a precursor to the 2024 general elections.

During the 2018 Assembly elections, BRS dominated with a 47.4% vote share, while Congress secured 19 seats with a vote share of 28.7%.

For the 2023 Assembly Elections in Telangana, a unique provision will be available for senior citizens aged 80 and above to vote from their homes. This facility will also extend to persons with disabilities, particularly those with a disability level of 40% or more, as revealed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Furthermore, the election commission announced that more than 31 million voters, including over 15 million women, have registered to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming assembly elections in the southern state. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar noted that a total of 811,000 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years have enrolled and will cast their votes for the first time.

Telangana Assembly election results 2018

In the Telangana Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured a resounding victory with 88 seats out of the total 119, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 60. The Congress managed to secure 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 2 seats, the BJP won 1 seat, and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secured 1 seat. Additionally, there was one independent candidate who won a seat.

In terms of vote share, the TRS received 46.87% of the votes, making it the most favored party among voters. The Congress secured 28.43% of the votes, while the AIMIM garnered 2.71%. The TDP received 3.51% of the vote share, the BJP secured 6.98%, and the AIFB received 0.77%. Independent candidates collectively accounted for 3.25% of the vote share.

Also read | Assembly polls: MP to vote on November 17, Rajasthan on Nov 23, Telangana on Nov 30, results on December 3

Also read | MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana to vote from November 7 to 30, results on Dec 3