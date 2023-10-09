Assembly polls: MP to vote on November 17, Rajasthan on Nov 23, Telangana on Nov 30, results on December 3

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Election Commission addresses a press conference to announce the poll schedule of Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

The Election Commission has announced the dates of assembly elections of five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram - today (Monday).

The Election Commission has convened a press conference this noon where it will announce the poll dates.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

