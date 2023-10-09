Monday, October 09, 2023
     
  4. Assembly polls: MP to vote on November 17, Rajasthan on Nov 23, Telangana on Nov 30, results on December 3
Five states assembly elections: The assembly elections are crucial as the results of the poll in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will reflect the mood of the people ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2023 12:37 IST
Election Commission
Image Source : ANI Election Commission addresses a press conference to announce the poll schedule of Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

The Election Commission has announced the dates of assembly elections of five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram - today (Monday). 

The Election Commission has convened a press conference this noon where it will announce the poll dates.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:31 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    The election dates for the five states are as follows

    • Mizoram: November 7
    • Chhattisgarh: November 7 and 17
    • Madhya Pradesh: November 17
    • Rajasthan: November 23
    • Telangana: November 30

    The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:28 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Voter information slips should be distributed a week ago, says Rajiv Kumar

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasised that voter information slips should be distributed at least a week before the election date.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:27 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Over 940 checkposts in MP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh: CEC

    In preparation for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the establishment of over 940 checkposts.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:26 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    734 Model polling stations, 621 Polling stations will be managed by PwD staff, and at 8,192 PS women will be in command: CEC

    In the forthcoming elections in the five states, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that there will be 17,734 Model Polling Stations, 621 Polling Stations will be managed by staff with disabilities (PwD), and 8,192 Polling Stations will be under the command of women.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:24 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Request voters including women, youths and people in living urban areas to vote: CEC.

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has made an appeal to voters, particularly women, youth, and urban residents, to actively participate in the upcoming elections and exercise their right to vote.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:23 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Around 60 lakh first-time voters (18-19 Years) to participate in elections of 5 states

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasized the significance of the upcoming state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, stating that these polls hold unique importance not just for the respective states but also for the nation as a whole.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:22 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Over 16 crore voters in MP, Rajasthan Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram: CEC

    The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has revealed that there are over 16 crore voters in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    There will be 1.77 lakh polling stations in these five states, declares CEC Rajiv Kumar

    The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has announced that there will be a total of 1.77 lakh polling stations in the upcoming elections across the five states.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:20 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Total voters in Mizoram are 8.52 lakh, 2.03 crore in Chhattisgarh, 5.6 cr in MP, 5.25 crore in Rajasthan and 3.17 crore in Telangana: CEC

    The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has disclosed the total number of voters in the upcoming state elections. Mizoram has 8.52 lakh voters, Chhattisgarh has 2.03 crore, Madhya Pradesh has 5.6 crore, Rajasthan has 5.25 crore, and Telangana has 3.17 crore eligible voters.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:17 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    EC has given special emphasis on making electoral rolls inclusive, focus will be on roll-to-poll conversion: CEC Rajiv Kumar

    The Election Commission, under the guidance of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, has prioritized the inclusivity of electoral rolls and will particularly concentrate on ensuring a seamless transition from voter registration to actual polling.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:16 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Polls to have 8.2 crore male, 7.8 crore female voters, 60.2 lakh first-time voters: EC

    The upcoming elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana will see a significant voter base, with a total of 8.2 crore male voters, 7.8 crore female voters, and an impressive 60.2 lakh first-time voters, as announced by the Election Commission.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:15 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Upcoming elections in the five states are of unique significance: CEC

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that the upcoming elections in the five states are of unique significance, not only for the respective states but for the entire nation. He made this remark during an Election Commission press conference.

     

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:14 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Over 60 lakh first-time voters in five states, reveals CEC Rajiv Kumar

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar revealed that approximately 60 lakh voters in the five states set for elections are first-time voters.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:12 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    CEC visits five state Assemblies

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, ahead of the announcement of election dates for five state Assemblies, stated that he had visited all five states and engaged in discussions with political parties, as well as Central and State enforcement agencies, within a span of 40 days.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:10 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    We are emphasising a lot on healthy and pure electoral rolls, says CEC.

    The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has highlighted the importance of maintaining healthy and accurate electoral rolls during the upcoming elections.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:09 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Total voters in 5 states are 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female: CEC

    The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has announced that there are a total of 8.2 crore male voters and 7.8 crore female voters in the five states.

  • Oct 09, 2023 12:06 PM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Election Commission begins press conference

    Election Commission addresses a press conference to announce the poll schedule of Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

     

  • Oct 09, 2023 11:57 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Mizoram Assembly election results 2018

    In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election Results, the Mizo National Front (MNF) emerged as the clear winner by securing 27 out of the total 40 seats, comfortably crossing the majority threshold of 21 seats. The Indian National Congress won 4 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure 1 seat. Additionally, independent candidates won 8 seats in the assembly.

    In terms of vote share, the MNF received 37.70% of the votes, making it the dominant choice among voters. The Congress secured 29.98% of the vote share, while the BJP received 8.09%. Independent candidates collectively accounted for a significant portion of the vote share at 22.94%.

  • Oct 09, 2023 11:56 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Telangana Assembly election results 2018

    In the Telangana Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured a resounding victory with 88 seats out of the total 119, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 60. The Congress managed to secure 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 2 seats, the BJP won 1 seat, and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secured 1 seat. Additionally, there was one independent candidate who won a seat.

    In terms of vote share, the TRS received 46.87% of the votes, making it the most favored party among voters. The Congress secured 28.43% of the votes, while the AIMIM garnered 2.71%. The TDP received 3.51% of the vote share, the BJP secured 6.98%, and the AIFB received 0.77%. Independent candidates collectively accounted for 3.25% of the vote share.

  • Oct 09, 2023 11:52 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2018: Congress secures victory

    In the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Congress secured a significant victory with 68 seats out of the total 90, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 46. The BJP, on the other hand, managed to secure only 15 seats. The JCC (Janta Congress Chhattisgarh) won 5 seats, while the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) secured 2 seats. There were no independent candidates who won seats in this election.

    In terms of vote share, the Congress received 43.04% of the votes, while the BJP secured 32.97%. The JCC garnered a vote share of 7.61%, and the BSP received 3.87%. Independent candidates collectively accounted for 5.88% of the vote share.

  • Oct 09, 2023 11:40 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Rajasthan Assembly election 2018: Congress emerges as leading party

    In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly election, the Congress party secured a significant presence with 100 seats, closely approaching the majority mark of 101 in the 200-seat assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailed with 73 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) managed to capture 6 seats. Other parties in the mix included the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) with 3 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with 2 seats, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) with 2 seats, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) with 1 seat. Additionally, 13 seats were won by Independent candidates.

    Examining the vote share, the Congress secured 39.30% of the votes, closely followed by the BJP with 38.77%. The BSP held a 4.03% share of the vote, while the RLP secured 2.40%. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) received 1.22% of the vote share, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) had 0.72%, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had 0.33%, and Independents collectively accounted for 9.47% of the total votes.

    The election results showcased a closely contested political landscape in Rajasthan, emphasizing the significance of alliances or coalition government formation to attain the majority.

  • Oct 09, 2023 11:35 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018: Congress falls short of majority

    In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election, the political landscape remained closely contested as the Congress party secured 114 seats, just shy of the majority mark of 116 in the 230-seat assembly. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) closely followed with 109 seats. Other players included the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 2 seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 1 seat, and 4 seats won by Independent candidates.

    When examining the vote share, the Congress secured 40.89% of the votes, while the BJP garnered 41.02%. The BSP held 5.01% of the vote share, the SP received 1.30%, and Independents accounted for 5.82% of the total votes.

    These results set the stage for a closely balanced political scenario, potentially requiring coalition government formation or alliances to determine leadership in Madhya Pradesh.

