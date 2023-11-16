Poll staffer dies on duty in Madhya Pradesh after suffering chest pain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Polling officials with EVMs and other election material leave for poll duty ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Bhopal. (Representational image)

Madhya Pradesh Election: A 55-year-old Madhya Pradesh employee who was on poll duty died after he suffered chest pain in Betul town, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Bhimrao. He was posted on poll duty at booth number 123 at a girls' school when he experienced chest pain, said Multai Sub Divisional Magistrate Trupti Pateria.

Bhimrao was rushed to a nearby hospital but died during the treatment, the SDM informed.

Voting for the MP assembly polls will begin at 7 am on Friday. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Meanwhile, election personnel have started arriving at the polling booths in Madhya Pradesh. There are 64,523 such polling booths across the state.

These personnel have been connected with the Global Positioning System (GPS) and their activities are being monitored by the MP Chief Electoral Officer's office, officials said.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Chunav Manch: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserts confidence in polls

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Chunav Manch: People inclined towards bringing back BJP, says Arjun Ram Meghwal