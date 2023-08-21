Era of ‘corruption and scams’ before 2014: PM Modi hits out at Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Taking a dig at Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the period prior to 2014 was of "corruption and scams" and the rights of the poor and their money were looted. However, he said that at present, all the money is directly being deposited into their bank accounts.

The Prime Minister was virtually addressing the training-cum-orientation programme of newly appointed teachers at the CM Rise Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Bhopal.

"The citizens of the country cannot forget the era before 2014 which was marred by scams and corruption where the rights of the poor were robbed even before reaching them. Today, all the money entitled to the poor is directly reaching their account”, the Prime Minister said.

He said the plugging of “leakage in the system” means more money being spent on the welfare of the poor. The PM said investment has generated employment, and after 2014, five lakh new common service centres have been set up in India, providing employment to several people.

13.50 crore Indians have come out of BPL

Citing a NITI Aayog report, Modi said 13.50 crore Indians have come out of BPL (below poverty line) category in five years. "It has come in the report of NITI Aayog that within just 5 years, 13.5 crore Indians in India have come above the poverty line," he said.

PM Modi also threw light on the report about income tax returns filed this year and said, "The citizens are coming forward in large numbers to pay their taxes honestly as they know that every penny of their tax is being spent for the development of the country. The number of income tax returns filed this year which indicates a huge increase in the average income of the people in the last 9 years," he said.

The Prime Minister said positive news has started coming up in the first year of 'Amrit Kaal' itself, which shows the increasing prosperity and decreasing poverty.

According to ITR data, the Prime Minister said that the average income which was around Rs 4 lakhs in 2014 has increased to Rs 13 lakhs in 2023. He stated that the number of people moving from the lower-income group to the upper-income group has also increased. The Prime Minister asserted that these figures assure increasing employment opportunities and strengthening of every sector of the country along with increasing enthusiasm.

New recruits will play a key role in the implementation of NEP

He said the new teachers will play a key role in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) as they will make a huge contribution to fulfilling the resolve to make a developed India. The Prime Minister emphasized that equal importance has been given to traditional knowledge as well as future technology.

“The teachers getting their appointment letters today are joining the important responsibility of teaching in this historic period. They will hold the responsibility of moulding the future generations of India, modernizing them and giving them a new direction,” he said.

PM Modi said a new curriculum has also been prepared in the field of primary education, while progress has been made regarding education in the mother tongue. Highlighting the great injustice caused by not imparting education in the mother tongue to students who did not know English, the Prime Minister informed that the present government is now giving emphasis on books in regional languages in the syllabus which will become the basis of a big change in the education system of the country.

PM Modi said the great injustice caused by not imparting education in the mother tongue to students who did not know English. Modi said his government emphasizes books in regional languages in the syllabi which will become the basis of a big change in the education system of the country. “When decisions are made with positive thinking, right intention, and full integrity, the whole environment gets filled with positivity and the announcement of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is a reflection of this vision,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that work is being done today in the field of education, skill development and employment with far-reaching policies and decisions.

Vishwakarma Yojana

The Prime Minister had announced Vishwakarma Yojana during his Independence Day address from Red Fort with an outlay of Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 crore, to boost livelihood opportunities for people engaged in traditional skills, including carpenters, masons and goldsmiths.

The Prime Minister underlined that the scheme will benefit the section of society whose importance was discussed but no concerted effort was ever made to improve their condition. Under the Vishwakarma scheme, the Prime Minister said that vouchers will also be given to the beneficiaries to buy modern tools along with training. “The youth will get more opportunities to enhance their skills through PM Vishwakarma”, the Prime Minister added.