CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces new district, THIS will be Madhya Pradesh's 54th district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM's move comes in the election year in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced the formation of a new district- Nagda, a tehsil in Ujjain. The development comes in the election year as the state is to go to polls before November 2023.

Addressing a gathering during a road show in Nagda, an industrial town, he said formalities to start the process of carving out the new district from Ujjain will begin immediately.

Formation of Mauganj district is in process

This is not the first announcement by the CM to form a new district in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, on March 4 this year, Chouhan had declared Mauganj in Rewa in the state's Vindh region 53rd district. Now, MP has 52 districts at present, which will go up to 54 once district-formation legalities are completed for Mauganj and Nagda.

Welfare schemes announced

"Unhel, which would be made a part of Nagda district, will get a community health centre. Commerce classes will start in Kanya Giri School. A CM Rise school will be opened in Nagda," he said.

The CM hailed state government schemes saying his government has brought Narmada water to Kshipra river and now Narmada water will be brought to Gambhir, Parvati and Kalisindh rivers.

It will be used for irrigation in Ujjain, he asserted.