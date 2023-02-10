Follow us on Image Source : FILE MP: Mentally unwell teen raped, impregnated in Indore facility for specially-abled

In a heart-wrenching incident, a mentally unwell teen was raped in a facility for the specially-abled in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Police on Friday said that the incident came to light after the girl got pregnant.

The mother of the victim filed a complaint on Thursday night following which the police have been on the case to nab the unidentified accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sampat Upadhyay said.

The accused has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the DCP said.

"The victim is unable to identify the accused or the date of crime. We are taking the help of medical experts to move ahead with the probe," Upadhyay added.

Meanwhile, state social justice department joint director Suchita Tirkey said a probe panel has been constituted in connection with the incident and it will soon visit the facility, which is run by a social organisation.

