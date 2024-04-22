Madhya Pradesh: 22-year-old MBBS student dies by suicide in hostel room in Bhopal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bhopal: A 22-year-old MBBS student from a private medical college in Bhopal took her own life by hanging from the ceiling fan in the girls' hostel on Monday, said police. This morning, the body of the student, identified as Rani More, was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan with rope in her hostel room, an official said.

No suicide note was recovered

The student, originally from Khargone, was enrolled as a first-year student at Chirayu Medical College and Hospital, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Khajuri police station.

No suicide note was discovered at the scene, the official added. A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police are waiting for the arrival of her family members, the official noted, emphasising that the exact reason for More's decision to take such a drastic step remains unknown at this time.

(With PTI inputs)

