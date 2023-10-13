Madhya Pradesh polls: First list of Congress candidates to release on Oct 15, says Kamal Nath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Friday said that his party will announce the list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh after the 'Pitru Paksha' on October 15. He said that till now till now discussions have taken place on 60 seats.

Notably, 'Pitru Paksha', the period during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, started on September 29 and will end on October 14 this year.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Friday chaired the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to discuss the candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ambika Soni, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and several other leaders were present during the meeting.

'Held discussion on 60 seats'

"We have discussed 60 seats so far. We will have another meeting. After this, our screening committee will meet. After that, we will discuss again, and only then we will finalise the list. We will announce our list after the Shraaddh (a period of paying homage to the deceased), so we are moving at such a pace that we can announce our list by October 15. This allows for sufficient discussion and consideration because many things come to light," Nath said.

It is pertinent to mention that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced candidates for 136 out of 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on November 17, while counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP. The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.

